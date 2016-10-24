ASTANA (TCA) — The international investment forum "Altai Invest-2016" was held late last week in the East Kazakhstan Region, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website.

The biggest and most expected investment event in the East Kazakhstan Region was attended by hundreds of representatives of financial institutions, investors and representatives of the diplomatic corps. Representatives of Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, China, USA, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Tajikistan, and Turkey have expressed their desire to study the investment potential of the East Kazakhstan Region.



More than 300 delegates from 14 countries took part in the plenary meeting, road shows and the signing of memoranda.



The forum started with an exhibition of products manufactured in the East Kazakhstan Region, and the presentation of projects.



At the forum, the Director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Igor Shatsky presented to the participants the Regional Map of Business Development of East Kazakhstan.



A total of 370 projects were submitted for consideration from the whole country, of which 161 projects worth 460.9 billion tenge have been selected for analysis by the Agency for Investment Profitability Research (AIPR), of which 23 projects have already interested particular investors.



The Map of the East Kazakhstan Region suggested 39 projects worth 105.1 billion tenge.



Until the end of 2016 it is planned to publish on the portal 250 promising projects based on regional specialization and internal reserves.