ASTANA (TCA) — By the end of this year, Kazakhstan will start exporting beef and mutton to China, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva said at a briefing in the Ministry of Agriculture on October 25, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

Issayeva said that there is an increasing demand for organic meat in China and this country is interested in importing ecological and organic meat from Kazakhstan. “Volumes which we plan to deliver per year range from 50 thousand to 60 thousand tons of beef and 300 thousand tons of mutton. The figures are based on the estimated capacity of meat processing companies that have applied for being inspected and included in the register of enterprises which have the right to supply their products to China," she said.



According to the deputy minister, it is expected that Kazakhstan will start meat export to China by the end of the year.



"We are looking forward to successful completion of the inspection, the inclusion of these businesses in the register by the end of this year, and the beginning of the supply of beef and mutton," Issayeva added.



China has lifted the ban on the import of meat and meat products from nine regions of Kazakhstan. The ban was introduced in 2013 due to outbreaks of the foot-and-mouth disease among animals in the East Kazakhstan Region.