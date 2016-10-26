OSH, Kyrgyzstan (TCA) — The U.S. Government, through USAID’s Business Growth Initiative, installed easy-to-read pedestrian maps and road signs in the city of Osh and throughout the Osh oblast to help tourists better navigate the area.

Late last week, USAID presented a copy of the map to the Mayor of Osh, Mr. Kadyrbaev, during a ceremony commemorating this initiative, the US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said.



USAID is working to improve the tourism experience in the south of Kyrgyzstan to help businesses working in the tourism sector grow and thrive. USAID installed a total of 15 road signs leading to tourist attractions throughout Osh oblast and four street maps showing key landmarks in the city of Osh to guide visitors who want to explore the city on foot. Highlighted landmarks include the Sulaiman-Too mountain and Uzgen historical complexes, mosques, bazaars, and museums.



During the ceremony, Vice Mayor Askarov expressed his gratitude to USAID for the comprehensive efforts to develop tourism in Kyrgyzstan as a whole and Osh in particular. “The tourist signs and maps installed in Osh have sparked a very positive feedback from the community of Osh and its guests,” he said.



The brown signs adhere to the internationally-recognized color and format for parks and recreation. Lettering is made of special reflective material that is visible to passing motorists at night.



Installation of the road signs is a part of USAID’s broader efforts to enhance tourism in the Kyrgyz Republic under its Business Growth Initiative project, which helps to develop key economic sectors including tourism, apparel and construction materials manufacturing.