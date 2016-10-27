ALMATY (TCA) — A Kazakhstan business delegation arrived in China’s Hunan province to attract investment for projects included in the regional map of development of the Almaty region, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website on October 26.

During the visit, the Kazakh entrepreneurs met with the leaders of the Committee for Promotion of International Trade of Hunan Province and participated in a workshop on scientific and technological exchange and innovation.



The Almaty region presented for Chinese investors the projects of LLP Irada-Balik (construction of a closed water cycle for sturgeon and construction of a fish processing plant) and LLP Krintel (disposal of solid waste by thermo-chemical degradation).



During the road show, Irada-Balik director Suriyam Izimova said that construction of a closed water cycle for sturgeon and construction of a plant for processing of fishery products would be a breakthrough not only in the Almaty region but throughout Kazakhstan.



"The introduction of advanced technologies of cultivation and processing of fish will enable the company to reduce the cost of fish products, to improve the quality, and expand the range of products. The uniqueness of the project lies in the fact that the company has an experience of over 8 years in the cultivation and sale of sturgeon fish species. Further processing of the product, the production of black and red caviar, packing and sale of finished products is part of the basic concept of the project. The project will also enable the company to export products in the future," she said.



The project of LLP Krintel involves the construction of a plant for processing of municipal solid waste in the town of Kapshagay of the Almaty region. The project will apply the most advanced and environmentally friendly methods of waste management — thermo-chemical degradation of carbon-containing materials. Successful implementation of the project will allow Kapshagay to dispose of solid waste and eliminate landfills.