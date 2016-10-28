ASTANA (TCA) — Turkey proposed a new logistics project that would reduce the time of goods delivery from Turkey to Kazakhstan’s western Atyrau Region. The project was presented by Turkish entrepreneurs at a Kazakh-Turkish forum which took place in Atyrau on October 27, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website.

The forum was organized by the Turkish Association of Black Sea Exporters, with the support of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Atyrau Region.



At the forum, the Turkish side presented a new logistics project according to which Atyrau would be accessible via Georgia, Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea. In addition, goods to Atyrau can also be delivered through Russia by motor vehicles, which would take 2-3 days.



"Currently, freight trains arriving in the Georgian city of Batumi from Kazakhstan come back unloaded. Why not to make use of this fact? According to our project, you can freely load the trains with goods and send them back. If earlier it took up to 15 thousand dollars to deliver goods by freight vehicles, now shipping from Turkey to Kazakhstan would cost only 5 thousand dollars," said Ahmet Hamdi Gyurdogan, the chairman of the Turkish Association of Black Sea Exporters.



In his words, properly organized logistics will significantly save money on the transportation of goods and significantly increase the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey.



Today, 121 enterprises with equity participation of Turkish capital are registered in the Atyrau Region. In January-August this year, the trade turnover between the Region and Turkey amounted to over 122 million US dollars.