ASTANA (TCA) — According to the rating of the Intelligent Community Forum (USA), Kazakhstan’s capital Astana has joined the world's top 21 intelligent communities in 2016, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

Astana has joined the prestigious rating of ICF “Top 21 smart cities”, which has been for more than 10 years engaged in the assessment of urban development in the world.



According to the ICF, this year's list of "smart cities" was formed by a group of analysts under the leadership of Norman Jacknis, the former head of the largest company in the field of network technologies Cisco.



ICF Co-founder John Young said that the list included a group of cities, regions and communities that use digital tools to build the local economy and society in the age of the digital divide.



The rating includes a number of cities in Canada, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, the UK and the US. Now, these cities will compete for entry into the rating of top-7 of "smart" cities, the results of which are to be announced in February 2017 in the city of Taipei.



Two years ago, at the third Symposium of smart communities in Ohio (USA), Astana was also included in the world’s top 21 smart cities list of the Intelligent Community Forum.