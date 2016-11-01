TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan has made significant progress in privatization and attracting foreign investors. The country is home to more than 4,900 enterprises established with participation of foreign capital from more than 90 countries, the country’s official Jahon information agency reports.

Increased presence of the private sector in the Uzbek economy through the sale of state property can only be achieved through the involvement of professional and strategic foreign investors. To this end, Uzbekistan has been running a program for the transfer of unprofitable, low-profit and economically insolvent enterprises at zero cost to investors who are willing to commit themselves to their restoration and creation of new modern production facilities.



More than 370 companies with foreign capital were created in Uzbekistan in the first nine months of 2016.



Among the most active investors during the period were Chinese residents who established 78 companies in Uzbekistan, Russia – 75, South Korea – 29, the UK – 29, Kazakhstan – 24, Turkey – 24, India – 17, and Iran – 11.



The largest number of such companies – 258 – was created in the capital, Tashkent. Among the leaders are the Tashkent Region with 39 companies, the Samarkand Region with 15 companies, the Andijan Region with 13, the Fergana Region – 10, the Bukhara Region – 7, the Syrdarya Region - 5, and the Republic of Karakalpakstan – 8 companies, according to the State Statistics Committee.



Also noteworthy are the economic sectors where the new companies are involved: in the industrial sector 180 companies, trade – 64, construction – 28, services – 15, agriculture, forestry and fisheries – 12, and information and communication – 6.