ASTANA (TCA) — A French delegation headed by Ambassador of France in Kazakhstan Francis Etienne visited Shymkent to meet with business people of the South Kazakhstan Region, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on October 31.

The Ambassador said that the purpose of the visit was to discuss partnership prospects between French and South Kazakhstani businesses and establish a close relationship.



Mr. Etienne said that the South Kazakhstan Region is very interesting for French business, and that different specialists and experts from France had arrived with him for the implementation of joint projects in South Kazakhstan and establishing closer relations.



According to the French diplomat, Kazakhstan is among the top 20 largest partners of France, and this country already has a multi-faceted cooperation with Kazakhstani business in different directions. In March of this year, a new institution opened in Kazakhstan — the France-Kazakhstan Chamber of Entrepreneurs, established for an effective dialogue between businesses of the two countries.



The French delegation learned from local businessmen that South Kazakhstan is capable of delivering to France a wide range of products ranging from agricultural produce and ending with nuclear products (radioisotopes).



The meeting resulted in an agreement on the opening of a French trading house of technologies in the South Kazakhstan Region. In addition, the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan will submit investment projects to the French side.



The French Ambassador said that in February next year he would come to Shymkent again, but with concrete proposals.