ASTANA (TCA) — Thirteen investors from China have arrived in Karaganda to study the region’s investment projects, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on November 1.

Xi'an entrepreneurs are interested in Karaganda food products, as well as financial participation in the region’s projects. The Chinese side is ready to buy finished food products in unlimited quantities, only if they comply with international standards.



A company from Zhanaarka District of the Karaganda Region intends to attract Chinese investment for the project for processing of leather and wool.



Another local company which expects investments from Chinese investors — LLP Trubodetal — produces fitting equipment, main and field pipelines, and thermal equipment for hydroelectric power stations, oil and gas companies, and public-utilities objects.



According to the head of the Chinese delegation, at this stage of cooperation, the most promising are joint business projects in the areas of agriculture and logistics.



The partnership between the Chinese province of Shanxi and the Karaganda Region began last year, after the mutual visits of businessmen of the two countries, between the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Karaganda Region, Xi'an Silk Road Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd and China Council for Promotion of International Trade. They signed a cooperation agreement on development of trade relations at the end of 2015. The result of initial negotiations was the creation of LLP JV Silk Road.City, an online platform where Kazakhstani and Chinese enterprises can promptly share and exchange relevant information. The platform provides entrepreneurs of both countries with a full service of investment and the marketing of products. The main objective of SilkRoad.City is finding investors for projects in Kazakhstan, and to help Kazakh products to get to the Chinese market.