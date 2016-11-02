ASTANA (TCA) — In 2016, the volume of high-speed container trains traffic from Asia to Europe via Kazakhstan is 100 times higher than the level of 2011, President of Kazakhstan’s national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbayev said at the Kazakh Government meeting on November 1, while reporting on projects to modernize the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

He said that an integrated transport and logistics company was created as part of the development of the China-Europe corridor jointly with Russian and Belarusian railways in 2014. An active work for the development of the North–South transit transport corridor is being carried out, and a container train route Yiwu (China)-Tehran was launched this year.



Alpysbayev said the work has improved Kazakhstan's position in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) from 88th to 77th place out of 160 in 2016, which is the best result among the CIS countries.



"Our goal is to join the top 40 countries with the best logistics climate in 2020," Alpysbayev added.



According to the president of the company, the construction of the railway line Borzhakty-Ersai, dry port and infrastructure on the territory of FEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate, the expansion of Aktau port in the northern direction have been completed.



"It is planned to build modern transport and logistics centers in Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau in partnership with the private sector until 2018. External terminal network will be rolled out at the points of consolidation and distribution of cargo flows in China, Russia, Central Asia, Turkey, the Gulf States, India and Europe during 2017-2019," Alpysbayev said.