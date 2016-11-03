BISHKEK (TCA) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov on November 2 agreed to boost cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields, Xinhua news agency reports.

Li is in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek for an official visit and for participation in the 15th prime ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on November 3.



China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors and strategic partners with solid mutual political trust, close high-level contacts, rapidly growing pragmatic cooperation and active people-to-people exchanges, Li said during his meeting with Jeenbekov.



Li said that China is willing to conjoin the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Kyrgyzstan's development strategy, make efforts to push forward production capacity cooperation, strengthen cooperation in transport and infrastructure building, and conduct cooperation in agriculture and intensive processing of agricultural products.



Li also expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan will further improve its investment environment, so as to make it easier for Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in the country.



For his part, Jeenbekov hailed the high-level bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and China, saying that Kyrgyzstan is willing to further increase political dialogue with China and boost the building of the Belt and Road through bilateral economic cooperation.



Jeenbekov pointed to production capacity, investment, textile, telecommunications, small and medium-sized enterprises, agriculture, water conservancy irrigation, air transportation, and emergency disaster relief as the areas where the two countries should conduct cooperation.



Kyrgyzstan is also willing to carry forward the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway project and highway projects in Bishkek, so as to lift the economic and trade relations between the two countries to higher levels, the Kyrgyz prime minister said.



After the meeting, the two premiers signed a joint communique between the two countries and witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents in such fields as economy, technology, production capacity, transport, agriculture and intellectual property rights.