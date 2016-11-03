TASHKENT (TCA) — An outlet for the sale of fruit and vegetables from Uzbekistan was recently opened at Souq Al Jubail, the main shopping mall of the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Jahon information agency reported.

The opening of the trade outlet was organized with the assistance of the Uzbek Consulate General in Dubai (UAE).



At the opening ceremony, general manager of the shopping complex Ali Al Suwaidi said it was a great honor to open a trading point for the sale of vegetables from Uzbekistan in the Emirate of Sharjah. He also expressed confidence that the shopping mall’s visitors could personally enjoy the taste of fruit and vegetables grown on the Uzbek land. In his words, the products of Uzbekistan have a high quality, good taste and naturalness, so the trading outlet of Uzbek fruit and vegetables was placed in the department of organic (green-labeled) products.



Customers of the shopping mall shared the view that the fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan have a good chance to take a worthy place in the UAE market, despite the fact that Uzbek products are new to the Emirates and would face the tough competition from suppliers from China, Iran, Pakistan and India.



Indoor shopping mall Souq Al Jubail, situated in the center of Sharjah, has been operating since 1981 serving the residents of the UAE and foreign tourists.