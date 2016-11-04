TASHKENT (TCA) — On November 8-10, Tashkent will host Uzbekistan’s First International Fruit and Vegetable Fair, during which it is expected to sign sales contracts for more than 1 million tons of fresh and about 30 thousand tons of processed fruit and vegetable products, the Jahon information agency reports.

Since the beginning of this year Uzbekistan has grown 2.3 million tons of potatoes, 8.2 million tons of vegetables, 1.5 million tons of melons, more than 1.2 million tons of grapes, and 2 million tons of fruit and berries.



The Fair expects to gather representatives of the leading foreign procurement companies from more than 40 countries.



Experts also predict that it will help to build a system of long-term cooperation between Uzbek producers of fruit and vegetables and companies that specialize in their processing and exporting.



The Fair’s expositions and stands will demonstrate the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable industry, fresh and processed products produced by farms, agricultural companies and processing enterprises from all regions of the country.



The country’s regional administrations will present plans on export capacity building for fruit and vegetable products in their regions, and representatives of Uzbek ministries and agencies will team up with foreign experts to assess the prospects for the development of horticulture in Uzbekistan in view of the global food market trends.



The organizers have scheduled several round-table discussions with foreign participants to expand direct and medium-term export supplies of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products.



As part of the Fair, the participants will be introduced to intensive gardens, fruit and vegetable processing companies, logistics centers, and refrigeration facilities.