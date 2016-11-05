GHARM, Tajikistan (TCA) — World Food Programme (WFP) Tajikistan Country Director Paolo Mattei and UNICEF in Tajikistan Representative Lucia Elmi took part in a joint 2-day visit to Tajikistan’s Rasht Valley with the U.S. Ambassador Elisabeth Millard, USAID Country Director Kate Crawford, and representatives from the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection on 3 and 4 November.

The visit marked the occasion for the U.S. Ambassador and the USAID Country Director, who has recently arrived in Tajikistan, to visit the Rasht Valley and observe programmes in the region. WFP, UNICEF, and USAID had the opportunity to present their programmes in the area and to strengthen the relationship between partners.



During the two days, the mission team visited a tree planting project in Niyozbegiyon village, Qalai Surkh Jamoat, which is part of WFP food-assistance-for-assets activities for livelihood support; and one school part of the WFP school meals programme in Bedak Jamoat, School 29. The agencies had a chance to observe the programme and eat lunch together with the primary school children, and further discuss the intervention with parents, teacher, and support staff. The delegation had an opportunity to visit UNICEF’s Early Childhood Education Centre at School 29 to observe interventions to promote girls’ continued education, such as use of peer-to-peer support; the district Day Care Centre for Children with Disabilities; and the Maternity and Neonatal Departments of the Rasht District Hospital. Partners had also a chance to visit the Rasht District TB Centre and took a tour of the GeneXpertmachine, incinerator, and other TB programmes under the support of USAID.



“These kind of joint events are important for creating synergies and identifying areas for new partnerships” said Paolo Mattei, WFP Country Director. “Ultimately, we all serve the same purpose of improving the lives of people in need.”



Tajikistan school meals programme is the largest activity supported by WFP in the country. It enables 370,000 primary school children in the most food insecure schools in rural areas of Tajikistan to enjoy a daily hot soup and traditional bread. In the Rasht Valley, WFP reaches every day almost 31,737 children and staff in 360 primary schools, enhancing their physical and mental capacities and making it easier for them to attend school.



As part of the food-assistance-for-assets programme, the WFP Sub Office in Gharm implements extensive tree planting activities in the schools of the valley. The first stage of the WFP tree planting project included 50 primary schools across the region. WFP supplied seedlings to the schools, with each child assigned a tree to take care of. With the help of the school staff and secondary school students, the children tended the trees and learned about the importance of trees for the environment and Tajikistan’s food security.