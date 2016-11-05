BISHKEK (TCA) — A survey of the preferences of different income groups in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries suggests that higher-income citizens are more positive towards the EEU than economically weaker groups, according to the EDB Integration Barometer, a yearly joint research by Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) Centre for Integration Studies and Eurasian Monitor, an international partnership, run since 2012. In 2016, 8,500 respondents from seven countries took part in the survey.

A total of 76% and 74% of high-income respondents in Kazakhstan and Belarus respectively support the union, compared to 65% and 57% respectively among low-income groups. Low-income respondents state they feel indifferent or negative towards the EEU relatively more often. This does not relate to Russia where the groups with different levels of income demonstrate practically no differences in their opinions (not less than 64% of respondents in both income groups support the union).



The authors of the report suggest that the respondents' income influences their attitudes towards integration for a number of reasons. First, the attitudes towards economic integration are influenced by a person's perception of their competitiveness in the labour market and/or business. The more competitive they feel, the higher the probability is that the respondent will see integration as an opportunity and not a threat. This concerns, for example, employment, study and business opportunities abroad. Second, higher-income people have close social ties with relatives and friends in neighbouring countries more often and this determines their more positive attitude towards integration as a whole.



In 2016, the respondents in the EEU member states were also asked about their attitudes towards the possible introduction of a single currency, the permission of free movement of citizens within the EEU, the expansion of the union, the entering into a free trade and investment agreement between the EEU and the EU, and the creation of a common broadcasting company. In Belarus, high-income people answer 'yes' to all the above questions more often than low-income respondents. In Russia and Armenia, the difference between high- and low-income groups was recorded only in their answers to the questions about the single currency and the free trade agreement between the EEU countries and the EU. In Russia higher-income categories favour both possibilities more often than low-income groups, while in Armenia the possible introduction of a single currency is supported more often by low-income respondents. In the Kyrgyz Republic, higher-income groups welcome free movements within the EEU relatively more often, while in Kazakhstan this preference was more often voiced by low-income respondents.