ASTANA (TCA) — Traffic along the transit motor road corridor Western Europe - Western China through Kazakhstan (2,787 km in four lanes) will be opened until the end of this year, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at a conference on the development of roads of national and local significance and roadside services on November 4, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

In addition, traffic will be opened along the Shymkent - Tashkent road section (100 km, four lanes), the Almaty - Kapshagay road (104 km, six lanes), and the roads Kapshagay - Taldykorgan (141 km), Astana - Temirtau (171 km) and Aktau - Beyneu (470 km, for lanes).



The motor corridor Astana - Kokshetau - Petropavlovsk (489 km) has been opened.



By the end of this year, the reconstruction of 924 km of roads of national importance will be completed in Kazakhstan.



This year, major and medium maintenance works have been performed on 1,200 km of roads of national importance.



Next year, reconstruction works will be carried out on more than two thousand kilometers of roads of national significance and 555 km of roads will be put into operation, including the Center–East road corridor (208 km), the road sections Kapshagay–Taldykorgan (24 km), Beineu–Aktau (230 km), a road bypassing Kordai (40 km), Uralsk - Kamenka (27 km), and Aktobe - Atyrau (26 km).



The above road construction and reconstruction projects will help turn Kazakhstan into a transit bridge between China, Russia and Europe.