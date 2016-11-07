ASHGABAT (TCA) — Turkmenistan’s GDP grew 6.2 percent in the first ten months of 2016 according to reports presented on November 4 at the meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers which reviewed the results of the country’s development in January-October 2016, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported.

The meeting was chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.



It was said at the meeting that during the period, the growth in industry was 1.3 percent, in construction 4.5 percent, in the transport and communication sector 10.3 percent, in trade 14.7 percent, in agriculture 11.3 percent, and in the services sector 9.7 percent.



The growth of produced goods was 3.4 percent during the ten months of 2016 compared with the same period of 2015.



Retail trade increased 16.9 percent in January–October 2016. Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services rendered to the population were kept within the set limits, the Turkmen government said.



The average monthly wage in enterprises of the country increased by 9.4 percent compared with the same period last year. Salaries in government budget and self-sustained organizations, pensions, allowances and student stipends were paid on time, the government reported.



The state budget revenue during the period amounted to 11.5 billion manats and the expenditure part was 13.5 billion manats.



President Berdymukhamedov said that provision of high rates of development of the industrial sector is a priority target as it determines successful implementation of plans and long-term programs of social and economic development of the country. He also said that it is necessary to speed up the establishment of import substituting and competitive productions and increase the export of high quality domestic goods.