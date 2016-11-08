BISHKEK (TCA) — The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, is visiting Kyrgyzstan from 8 to 12 November. He is holding a regional conference on "Preventing Violent Extremism in Central Asia - Challenges and Responses at Community Level" in Bishkek. The event is organized as a follow-up to the High Level Political and Security Dialogue between EU and the Central Asian states in May and the EU–Central Asia ministerial meeting in Brussels in October 2016, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The conference will focus on root causes of radicalization, discuss lessons learnt from current interventions and explore avenues for further cooperation between the EU and Central Asia for addressing the drivers of violent extremism at local level. The updated EU Central Asia Strategy provides the basis for an advanced cooperation between the EU and Central Asia, including in the field of security.



The visit will be combined with bilateral consultations with senior representatives of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, Members of Parliament as well as with representatives of civil society in order continue the dialogue on strengthening cooperation between the EU and Kyrgyzstan. One objective will be the continuation of dialogue on the proposed constitutional amendments.



The EU Special Representative will also visit Osh on 8 November and attend a workshop with representatives of Local Crime Prevention Centres from Kyrgyzstan and Public Councils from Tajikistan.