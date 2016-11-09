TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan is planning to launch the export of ecological dyes for textile industry. The scheme will be implemented by Indikim Group Company, which was established last year in the Urtachirchik district of the Tashkent province, the Jahon information agency reported.

The project was launched in 2014, when O'zbekyengilsanoat and the South Korean company Rainbow signed a memorandum providing for extraction of natural ecological dyes from agricultural plants and their subsequent use in the light industry in Uzbekistan and abroad.



Intended for completion in 2017, the project will cost a total of $1 million. The company will export over 80% of its production at full capacity.



The company plans to manufacture a wide range of powder and natural food dyestuffs. The South Korean side has provided advanced laboratory and production equipment. The method of obtaining ecological dyes will not differ from the South Korean technology, thereby guaranteeing their quality and competitiveness in the global market.



The first trial plantings for paints were made in 2014 in the Khorezm, Jizzakh, Samarkand and Tashkent regions. The first dyes of red, yellow, green, blue (indigo) and other colors were extracted in October. Test seedlings were also planted on 45 hectares in the spring of 2016.



The Rainbow company is currently working on the opening of a specialized research center which will issue certificates of product safety for the textile industry.



In September, the company participated in the International Russian Federal Textile Exhibition Textillegprom 2016 in Moscow. Indikim Group made a presentation on the use of ecological dyes in textile industry, and Russian textile companies have already signed agreements on the supply of ecological dyes.