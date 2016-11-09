ASTANA (TCA) — The U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan says relations between the United States and Kazakhstan will continue to grow and strengthen after the next U.S. president takes office.

“Today, America’s voters elected Donald Trump the next president of the United States of America. In our 240 years of independence, the United States has a long tradition of robust, highly contentious campaigns. But, at the end of this competitive process, the new president as the chief executive of the federal government will be responsible for upholding the Constitution of the United States and serving the interests of all Americans,” U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol said in a statement on November 9 following the confirmation of the results of the U.S. presidential election.



The Ambassador said that despite this change in leadership, the interests of the United States in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the world will not change, and relations between the United States and Kazakhstan will continue to grow and strengthen based on the firm foundation of mutual respect and mutual interests that has existed between our countries over the last 25 years of Kazakhstan’s independence.



“On January 20, 2017, according to the American Constitution, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. On that day, America will turn a new page in its history. On that day, we also look forward to continuing and deepening our cooperative relationship with our strategic partner Kazakhstan,” the Ambassador concluded.