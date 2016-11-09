BISHKEK (TCA) — Today, November 9, the parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the country’s new Government.

Of 116 MPs present at the parliament session, 112 MPs voted for and four MPs voted against the new Cabinet of Ministers.



Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov has retained his post, as did most of the Cabinet members.



Jeenbekov’s Cabinet resigned on October 26 after the pro-presidential Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK) quit the ruling parliamentary coalition because some factions in the Parliament refused to support constitutional amendments proposed by President Almazbek Atambayev.



The new majority coalition includes SDPK, the Kyrgyzstan party, and the Bir Bol (Be United) party.



Three other parliamentary factions — Onuguu-Progress, Ata Meken, and Respublika – Ata-Jurt — have formed the parliamentary opposition.



The new Cabinet of Ministers:



Prime Minister - Sooronbai Jeenbekov;

First Vice Prime Minister - Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev;

Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs - Oleg Pankratov;

Vice Prime Minister on Border Issues - Jenish Razakov;

Vice Prime Minister for Social Affairs - Cholpon Sultanbekova (Kyrgyzstan faction);

Minister of Economy and Industry - Arzybek Kojoshev;

Minister of Internal Affairs - Ulan Israilov;

Minister of Justice – Uran Akhmedov;

Minister of Finance - Adylbek Kasymaliev;

Minister of Emergency Situations - Kubatbek Boronov;

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation - Nurbek Murashev (Bir Bol faction);

Minister of Labor and Social Development - Taalaikul Isakunova (Kyrgyzstan faction);

Minister of Education and Science - Gulmira Kudaiberdieva (Kyrgyzstan faction);

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism - Togulbay Kazakov;

Minister of Health Care - Talantbek Batyraliev;

Minister of Transport - Jamshitbek Kalilov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Erlan Abdyldaev;

Head of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications - Bakyt Sharshembiev;

Head of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use – Duishenbek Zilaliyev;

Head of the State Committee of National Security - Abdil Segizbaev.