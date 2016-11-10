ALMATY (TCA) — During a Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum held in Almaty, entrepreneurs of the two countries have agreed on the supply of food products, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken reported on November 9.

Recovering from the years of war, Afghanistan is not yet able to provide its population with enough food products of domestic production. Afghanistan imports a lot of Kazakh products. In 2014, for instance, Kazakhstan exported to Afghanistan goods worth US $333.5 million.



The Kazakh-Afghan business forum was organized by the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty. About 30 local companies presented their products and services.



“Kazakhstan is our most important economic partner,” said the director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kabul Abdul Hassib Rahimi. “We very much like the conditions that have been created in your country for business development. We would like not only to buy from Kazakhstan food or building materials, but jointly create similar production here. Afghan businessmen believe that your country is a safe place for their investments. We are also interested in the construction market of Kazakhstan. We have interesting proposals for millions of dollars.”



Afghan producers also seek to export cotton, carpets, marble, and dried fruits to Kazakhstan, especially those types of goods on which Kazakhstan has abolished customs duties (12 items including red raisins, apples and pomegranates).



Abdul Hassib Rahimi also emphasized that the creation of the Kazakh-Afghan Chamber of Commerce would have a positive impact on increasing trade between the two countries.