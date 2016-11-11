DUSHANBE (TCA) — The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe says it has received information about possible terrorist attacks on large public gatherings in Tajikistan and its border crossings with Afghanistan.

In its security message for U.S. citizens on the risk of terrorist attack within Tajikistan issued on November 9, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe said it had received information that terrorist groups may attempt to target large public gatherings and/or border crossings with Afghanistan, but did not name them.



With this in mind, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe is recommending U.S. citizens to avoid large crowds and public transportation to the extent possible; while traveling in Gorno-Badakhshan, avoid camping or biking after dark in the vicinity of the Afghan border, especially between populated areas, and not to shelter in the open after dark.



Tajikistan’s security forces often report clashes with Afghan drug smugglers along the border.



The warning from the U.S. Embassy comes as Tajikistan plans a series of events in parks and other public places to mark a new holiday, President's Day, on November 16, RFE/RL reported.



On October 8, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek issued a similar security message regarding possible terrorist attacks that might have taken place in the Kyrgyz Republic in October 2016.



The Embassy then advised U.S. travelers to avoid crowded places and exercise caution in the areas of demonstrations or protests, “as even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence”.