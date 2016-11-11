ASTANA (TCA) — Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev participated in a global e-government forum, "Gov3.0 Global Forum 2016," held in Pusan, South Korea, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported on November 10.

During the event, heads of departments in the field of ICT, representatives of international organizations and the world's leading scientists from more than 15 countries have discussed various issues relating to innovation in public activities, and shared their experiences.



A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Government Administration and Home Affairs of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of e-government was signed in the framework of the Forum.



This Memorandum should be a new step in the partnership with the Republic of Korea in the information and communications industry, and will help to achieve the objectives of Kazakhstan’s state program "Digital Kazakhstan", as well as to facilitate the exchange of experience, investment and the provision of consulting support in the implementation of ICT projects.



The sides noted the inter-agency cooperation in the field of ICT has a great potential, and expressed interest in deepening this cooperation.



South Korea is a world leader in the development and implementation of e-government (1st place according to the UN report, E-Government Global Survey, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 3rd place in 2016). The Republic of Korea is developing a policy of "Government 3.0," a set of measures aimed at data sharing, openness, communication and cooperation.