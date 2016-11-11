ASTANA (TCA) — A new mobile application "Know your carbon footprint" will be launched on November 15 in Kazakhstan to enhance the rational use of natural resources and environmental protection, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

"Kazakhstan has implemented a lot of new projects in this direction with the support of UNDP; now it is implementing a large project called ‘Sustainable cities for low-carbon development’. This is primarily a rational combination of the city’s economy, social sphere and contribution to environmental protection. If our cities do not develop in a sustainable way, we will not get the benefits for the people which are there. These are high-quality transport, quality housing, quality services," Alexander Beliy, Project Manager of UNDP/GEF and the Government of Kazakhstan on Energy Efficiency, said at the international forum "Utilities Expo-2016" on November 10.



At the forum, UNDP presented a new modern product, "Know your carbon footprint", which can be used by every citizen of Kazakhstan.



"Everyone affects the climate, we go by car, consume electricity, thermal energy, buy products — it all has an impact on the global climate in the form of CO2 emissions. The magnitude of this effect can be calculated on our monitors, a program will be available on Google Play and App Store from 15 November; that is, people will be able to download the program and calculate their carbon footprint and how it affects the climate," Beliy said.



According to the expert, this product has been designed for the average consumer, especially the youth.



"Young people will be able to understand how they can reduce their negative impact, spend less energy, conserve water, travel by public transport, produce less litter, etc," he said.



The mobile application will provide recommendations on how to reduce one’s carbon footprint. In addition, the developers have worked out a bonus system to encourage active users.