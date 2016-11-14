TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan has started the export of home electronics of the Artel trademark to Ukraine, Uzbekistan’s Jahon information agency reported.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Ukraine, a first batch of Artel products has been delivered to Ukraine.



Uzbek Ambassador to Ukraine Alisher Abdualiev said that production of home appliances and electronics is an important sector of Uzbek industry.



He said that Artel will soon start exporting TV-sets and refrigerators to Ukraine.



Exclusive distributor of Artel in Ukraine, Sergei Bulgakov, said that the company plans to organize a presentation of Artel in Ukraine in 2017. It is also planned to open the first show-room in Kiev.



Polaris Technologies (the Artel trademark) is Uzbekistan’s producer of home electronics and appliances. The company cooperates with such foreign companies as Samsung, Midea, and Odul.



Currently, the company produces refrigerators, gas stoves, washing machines, TV-sets, electric ovens, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, and microwave ovens.



Jahon earlier reported that Uzbekistan’s joint stock company Uzeltekhsanoat (Uzbek Electrotechnical Industry) planned to use investments worth about US $1 billion until 2030 to increase domestic production of household appliances and home electronics fivefold.



Uzeltekhsanoat underlined that it will help decrease the import.



Over the past five years, the companies within the industry have started production of 25 types of household appliances which were previously imported. As a result, the share of locally produced home appliances reached 45 percent in the internal market of Uzbekistan.



According to the company, in 2016 it is planned to increase the production of air conditioners up to 37.2 percent of the total market in Uzbekistan (growth of 8.6 percent), gas and electric stoves up to 56 percent (6.7 percent growth), television sets up to 60.1 percent (6.5 percent growth), refrigerators up to 32.5 percent (4.6 percent growth), and washing machines up to 65 percent (3.1 percent growth).