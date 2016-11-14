TASHKENT (TCA) — Sanofi Uzbekistan in cooperation with Uzbek pharmaceutical company Uzpharmsanoat and with support from the Ministry of Healthcare and Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, Investment and Trade of Uzbekistan has started a joint project on medicines production in Uzbekistan, the official Jahon information agency reported.

At the first phase of the project, it is planned to launch production of flu vaccines. In the future, the French company plans to produce in Uzbekistan other medicaments treating diseases of cardiovascular and endocrine systems, as well as of the gastrointestinal tract.



The project was initiated within a memorandum of understanding signed at the six session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and France.



Chairperson of Uzpharmsanoat Mirzanozim Dusmuratov said that Uzpharmsanoat and Sanofi had launched local production of medicaments at BIO VAKTSINALAR. The production premises passed a quality audit of Sanofi. The enterprise launched the production of a vaccine against flu.



Gulnara Holmatova, head of Sanofi in Uzbekistan, said that within the memorandum, Sanofi is ready to share its expertise and experience in the sphere of vaccination and medical treatment, as well as provide access to the best European medicaments at affordable prices. She said that by organization of local production in Uzbekistan to satisfy local demand, Sanofi has demonstrated the importance of its partnership with the country.



Normunds Zemvaldis, director of division of Sanofi Pasteur for Central Asia and Belarus, said that the company plans to expand the range of vaccines produced in Uzbekistan, not only flu vaccines.