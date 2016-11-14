BISHKEK (TCA) — A new plant producing solar batteries of NewTech company was officially opened on November 11 in the Bishkek Ak-Chiy free economic zone in Kyrgyzstan’s northern Chui province, the Kyrgyz governmental press service said.

“Today we are witnessing the opening of a new solar batteries production,” Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziyev said at the opening ceremony. “Production will amount to 1-1.5 billion soms per year and will be sold in the Eurasian Economic Union countries.”



“Development of the economy is one of priorities of the [Kyrgyz] Government and creation of comfortable conditions for investors is part of the solving of this task,” he added.



The First Deputy Prime Minister also said the establishment of such enterprises will have a positive effect on the country’s economic development and investment climate.



The new plant has been established with the participation of German investors and equipped with the latest German equipment.



It was said at the opening ceremony that the plant has no rivals in the Eurasian Economic Union. The plant employs Kyrgyz citizens that have been specially trained abroad.



German companies have little presence in Kyrgyzstan, the German Embassy in Bishkek said earlier, adding that they should pay special attention to Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture and food industry. Agricultural products account for 20 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s export to Germany.



Kyrgyzstan was once home to a large ethnic German population, but there are only an estimated 9,400 remaining after many immigrated to Germany and other countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.