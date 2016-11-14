BISHKEK (TCA) — The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, completed his official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which lasted from 8 to 12 November, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic said.

During his visit Ambassador Burian held bilateral meetings with Head of Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the Kyrgyz President Sapar Isakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Dinara Kemelova and Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov as well as with representatives of civil society. The parties discussed the cooperation between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic in various areas, including countering the terrorism and extremism.



Additionally, the EU Special Representative organized and participated in the regional conference "Preventing Violent Extremism in Central Asia - Challenges and Responses at Community Level" in Bishkek. The event gathered more than 100 representatives of state institutions and experts from the countries of Central Asia and Europe as well as diplomatic agents and employees of the international organizations.



The participants discussed the root causes of extremism and radicalization of the society, exchanged views and shared experience on preventing those challenges, produced important recommendations for further actions in the mentioned directions.



“The regional conference on preventing violent extremism in Central Asia confirmed our understanding that a comprehensive approach and coordination among donors but also among Central Asian countries is necessary to address root causes of radicalization effectively,” Ambassador Burian said.



He stressed that the European Union is ready to support the countries of the region to address root causes of radicalization and violent extremism.