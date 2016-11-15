BISHKEK (TCA) — Kyrgyzstan’s Economy Ministry is currently drafting a law on industrial zones and the country would be able to create a first Green Hi-tech Valley in Central Asia, Kyrgyz Economy Minister Arzybek Kojoshev said on November 14 during the presentation of the Kyrgyz Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (KyrSEFF), the ministry said.

The Minister outlined his vision of green economy development in Kyrgyzstan.



First, he said, Kyrgyzstan needs to create a new economic sector — “green economy”, involving organic agriculture, production and maintenance of equipment for generation of ecological friendly energy (renewable energy), production of electric-driven motor vehicles and machinery, maintenance of ecologically clean environment, development of urban and transport infrastructure, and introduction of energy saving and energy efficient technology.



Second, Kyrgyzstan should achieve a new level of sustainable development based on Green Economy principles, and become a partner of international climatic funds with the purpose to receive financing of at least $1 billion in the next ten years for Green Economy projects.



Third, Kyrgyzstan has all chances, and should aim, to become the first country in Central Asia fully switched to Green Economy principles by 2035, and refuse from outdated technology.



The Minister believes that to achieve such ambitious goals, it is necessary to create a Secretariat for Climatic Funds under the Economy Ministry, which would act as a coordinating body of Green Economy projects in the country.