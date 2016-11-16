ASTANA (TCA) — The National Bank of Kazakhstan on December 1, 2016 — the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan — will put into circulation new 10,000-tenge (around $30) banknotes featuring the portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, National Bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev said on November 15.

The Day of the First President of Kazakhstan marks the date on which Nazarbayev won Kazakhstan's first independent presidential election in 1991.



The new banknote commemorates the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Akishev said.



“The history of Independence is part and parcel of the personality of the Head of State. All of Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years since independence have been inseparably linked with the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev,” the National Bank chairman said.



In his words, featuring the portraits of persons that have made the most important contribution to the life of a nation is the most usual and understandable form of expression of statehood ideas. Nelson Mandela, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Lee Kuan Yew, Winston Churchill and other world-level leaders are featured on today’s banknotes of their countries.



“I am confident that the banknote featuring the portrait of Nursultan Nazarbayev will take a deserved place in that row,” Akishev said.



Nazarbayev, officially known by the title "Leader of the People," has led Kazakhstan as president since the country’s independence in 1991.