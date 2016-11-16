ASTANA (TCA) — Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić took part in the Kazakh-Serbian business forum in Astana on November 15.

In his welcome speech to the participants of the forum, Sagintayev said that 2016 was very fruitful for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported. The visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in August this year to Belgrade has determined priorities for the development of bilateral relations. These priorities are agriculture, construction, food industry, transport, tourism, small and medium business.



The Kazakh Prime Minister said that due to the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the framework of the State program "Nurly Zhol", Kazakhstan has a wide transit potential, which may involve Serbian business. Kazakhstan is located in the free trade zone of the EEU, which provides opportunities for entering a big market. Nationwide, there are free economic and industrial zones which provide favorable conditions for doing business. Besides infrastructure development, cooperation in the field of agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering can be an excellent base for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.



Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said that Serbia attaches great importance to developing relations with Kazakhstan and considers that bilateral relations may be accompanied by a more intensive cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic sphere.



On November 15, Sagintayev and Vučić also held bilateral talks and visited the exhibition center Expo-2017 and the new office of Forte Bank, built by Serbian construction companies. Following the results of the meeting, they signed a roadmap for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, a protocol of intentions between the Akimat (municipality) of Astana and Belgrade City Hall, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding "On air communication" between Kazakhstan and Serbia.