TASHKENT (TCA) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) says it has approved a $120 million loan to improve access to safe, reliable, sustainable, and affordable water supply services for over 260,000 inhabitants in the Kibray and Zangiota districts of the Tashkent Province in Uzbekistan.

“Much of the water supply infrastructure in Tashkent has deteriorated and needs extensive rehabilitation, resulting in unreliable services, leakage losses, and high water pollution risk,” said Hao Zhang, ADB’s Principal Urban Development Specialist with the Central and West Asia Department. “The project will significantly reduce time and money spent by households and businesses to access water and brings about improved living standards, especially in rural settlements.”



Uzbekistan’s water supply and sanitation systems, established under the former Soviet Union, are undergoing reforms to address challenges like inadequate investment and services coverage, poor operation and maintenance, weak financial sustainability, and institutional and regulatory capacity. Most of the vodokanals (water supply and sanitation agencies) have started to adopt modern management and commercial practices to improve their accountability and services.



The project will revitalize the Kadirya regional water supply system by upgrading existing water supply networks, providing potable water treatment services, rehabilitating water distribution network, and improving the financial, operational, and system management of the Tashkent Provincial Suvokova for Kibray and Zangiota district branches.



Located adjacent to the Uzbek capital, Kibray and Zangiota contribute substantially to the province’s economic growth and to strengthen its urban–rural linkages. Both districts have considerable expansion potential in the agro-industrial and textile industries. Zangiota is also identified as a possible location for a future special industrial zone.