BISHKEK (TCA) — On November 17 and 18 in Bishkek the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic is holding an annual Seminar for Civil Society Organisations on fighting corruption in Kyrgyzstan.

The seminar gathered more than 200 participants from all over Kyrgyzstan in representation of civil society organisations, professional associations, mass media, municipal authorities, court system and prosecutors' offices.



Issues like legislative and institutional framework and preventive mechanisms to fight corruption, role of media and civil society and raising public awareness about corruption and corruption in private sector, the judiciary, law enforcement, health and education will be discussed.



Policies and plans of Kyrgyzstan to fight corruption and experiences and practices from Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Montenegro, Croatia and other European Union countries will be discussed while the recommendations will be implemented through ongoing and future projects in Kyrgyzstan funded by the European Union.



"We hope that the outcome of the seminar can contribute to make it more robust the dialogue between the Government and the Civil Society and make it more effective the fight against corruption so that both the political and the civil society would really feel that challenging corruption is the duty of each individual person," Head of the Delegation of the European Union, Ambassador Cesare De Montis said.



In 2015, Kyrgyzstan occupied 123rd place in the Corruption Perception Index published by Transparency International. At the Civil Society Seminar of 17-18 November 2016, Transparency International will unveil the state of play of Kyrgyzstan in the Global Corruption Barometer 2016.