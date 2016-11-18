ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov on November 17 met with representatives of transnational agro-industrial company Inalca Eurasia, a member of Italy's Cremonini Group, to discuss its participation in the investment project on the creation of a meat cluster (feedlots, meat-packing plants, distribution centers) in the Almaty region, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Nation Plan’s 61st step "Attraction of strategic investors for the production and processing of meat".



The project’s feedlot capacity will be from 10 thousand to 20 thousand heads of cattle at a time, and butchering meat at the processing plant is expected to amount to 1,500-2,000 heads per week.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Inalca Eurasia signed a memorandum with one of the largest Kazakh companies in the meat industry, LLP Aktepa in Aktobe region, in January this year.



The agreement provides for the creation of a vertically integrated company for the construction of feedlots with a total capacity of 44 thousand heads of one-time feeding in the Aktobe, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as modernization of a meat processing plant with capacity increase up to 20 thousand tons of meat and meat products.



Cremonini Group is one of the largest food groups in Europe and operates in three business areas: production, distribution and catering.