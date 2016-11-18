ASHGABAT (TCA) — U.S. Ambassador in Turkmenistan Allan Mustard visited Lebap province today, November 18, to take part in a closing ceremony for the restoration and conservation of the Dayahatyn caravanserai, an Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) project. He also reviewed the results of the conservation work done at the site. The ceremony was held at the Dayahatyn caravanserai with the participation of U.S. Ambassador Allan Mustard, as well as representatives of the National Department for Protection, Research, and Restoration of Historic and Cultural Monuments under the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat said.

The Dayahatyn caravanserai is a historic site of the National Administration for Protection, Research and Restoration of Historic and Cultural Monuments of Turkmenistan. In 2012, AFCP awarded $68,000 for the partial restoration and conservation of this 12th-century Silk Road site. In that year just over 25 percent of all project proposals were deemed worthy of funding. The selection of this project speaks highly of the merit of the proposal, the strength of the partner organization in Turkmenistan, and the regard in which the project is held by the U.S. Government.



AFCP is an annual grant competition administered by the U.S. Department of State. AFCP is dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and enjoys a positive, long-standing relationship with Turkmenistan’s historic institutions. Since 2001, the Fund has supported 24 projects in Turkmenistan, more projects than in any other country in the world. With the 24th project, awarded earlier this year, AFCP has invested over $1.5 million to support the preservation of Turkmen culture.