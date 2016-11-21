TASHKENT (TCA) — Specialized international expositions “MiningWorld Uzbekistan”, “Machinery Central Asia” and “TransUzbekistan” opened last week in Tashkent, the Jahon information agency reported.

The expositions aim at raising the interest of foreign companies in Uzbekistan, while domestic enterprises have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest achievements of world industry, to find new partners and to expand the geography of their export.



The expositions were organized by the Ministry of External Economic Relations, Investment and Trade, the State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources of Uzbekistan, the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Uzbekistan, and the ITE Uzbekistan international expo company.



Some 110 companies from 25 countries, including Uzbekistan, Russia, the US, China, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Israel, Latvia, the Czech Republic, France, Switzerland and Japan, are presenting their products at the expositions.



It was said at the opening of the expositions that achievement of Uzbekistan’s goal of more than doubling the country’s GDP by the year 2030 and bringing the share of the country’s industry in the economy up to 40 percent depends on wider attraction of direct foreign investments to the country’s industry, transport and logistics spheres.



Big companies from Germany, France, China, and Russia have displayed their mining equipment, crushing and screening machines, drilling equipment and ore-enrichment equipment at the “MiningWorld Uzbekistan” exposition.



At the “TransUzbekistan” exposition, foreign companies discussed issues of storage, handling and transportation of export-import cargoes and creation of logistics centers in Uzbekistan, given the increasing volumes of trade between Southeast Asia and Europe.