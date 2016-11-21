ASTANA (TCA) — A presentation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was held at the international container and intermodal shipment exhibition “Intermodal Europe – 2016” in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) said on November 18.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is a project initiated to improve the transit potential and development of the countries of the Caspian region. This route runs from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and on to Europe. The project has great opportunities to enhance the transit potential and increase trade on the Eurasian continent.



At the exhibition, Kazakh, Azeri and Georgian logistics operators organized a business session, “New Silk Road: the Trans-Caspian Route connecting Europe and China,” to discuss organization of shipments along the route, its possibilities and advantages.



Participants of the presentation noted the attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a new logistics product in the cargo shipment market between China and Europe.



This year has seen similar presentations in Shanghai (as part of international exhibition “Transport Logistics China 2016”) and in Kiev (as part of international exhibition “TransUkraine – 2016”) with the participation of Chinese and Ukrainian logistics and freight-forwarding companies.



Kazakhstan Temir Zholy earlier said that railway companies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey plan to ship up to 5.5 million tons of cargo per year along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. KTZ also reported that cargo shipments along the Trans-Caspian Route may reach 13.5 million tons by 2020, including 10.5 million tons of Kazakhstan’s export.