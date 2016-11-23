ALMATY (TCA) — Investment opportunities and ways to strengthen trade and economic cooperation were discussed at the Kazakh-Czech business forum in Almaty on November 22, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported.

"We are delighted to welcome the Czech delegation in Kazakhstan; our economic relationship has lasted for 23 years now,” Almaty Mayor Baurzhan Baibek said in his welcome speech at the forum. “Today, many small and medium enterprises are coming to our country to open their branches. We will be happy if the Czech entrepreneurs and our businessmen conclude mutually beneficial contracts."



During the forum the Czech delegation presented the export potential of its country. "The Czech Republic produces high quality contact lenses, amazing wine and beer, we have the most reliable cars, and our engineering industry, agriculture and health resort tourism are also developed. We have much to offer and I would like to note that our delegation is comprised of large businesses that aim to search for business partners in Kazakhstan," said Vice-President of the Economic Chamber of the Czech Republic Minarzh Borzhovoi.



The business forum was held as part of the visit to Kazakhstan of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomir Zaoralek, who said that “35 Czech companies have their representative offices in Kazakhstan. We have a constant exchange in the economic sphere. Today we can offer our products to Kazakhstan in the field of nanotechnology, in which the Czech Republic is one of the leaders, as well as in information technology and software. The following year, our country is going to participate in EXPO-2017 in Astana. That's when you can see the quality and competitiveness of our products."



Today, Kazakhstan is among the largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic. In addition, a pilot project for the abolition of visas for citizens of the two countries will help increase the flow of Czech tourists to Kazakhstan.