TASHKENT (TCA) — Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) said on November 21 that, together with Mitsubishi Corporation, it has received a full turnkey contract order for two main equipment trains of high-efficiency power generation equipment, including gas turbines and steam turbines, for the Turakurgan thermal power plant in eastern Uzbekistan.

The plant is to be built by Uzbekistan's national energy company Uzbekenergo with a Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and money from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan. The 900 megawatt class GTCC is scheduled to commence operations in 2020.



The Turakurgan Power Plant is located in the northern region of Fergana Valley, home to around 30 percent of the Uzbek population, around 190 kilometer east of the capital Tashkent. The region currently faces shortages of power, and imports electricity from neighboring countries. Upon completion, the new power plant will help to alleviate the shortage.



For this project MHPS will design, procure and manufacture the main equipment including the gas turbines and steam turbines, as well as major auxiliaries such as the air-cooled condenser and gas compressor, the Japanese company said. It will also be responsible for marine transportation and commissioning. A generator manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and MHPS will be utilized. Additionally, Mitsubishi Corporation will handle procurement for the remaining electrical components, and will be responsible for the project's inland transportation, civil works, and installation works at the site.



Uzbekenergo manages natural gas, coal and oil thermal power plants and hydroelectric plants in Uzbekistan. With annual electricity production of approximately 50,000 gigawatt hours, it provides almost all electric power for the country. MHPS has built a strong relationship with Uzbekenergo. In addition to supplying power generation equipment that produces 1,100 megawatts for the company, MHPS signed a MOU for operation and maintenance in their power plants in 2015 and has provided technical training for Uzbek engineers.