TASHKENT (TCA) — The United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA), the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Government of Uzbekistan on November 15 performed a final review of physical protection upgrades implemented to enhance the secure storage of radiological materials at the Republican Establishment of Radioactive Waste Burial (RPZRO). This jointly completed $330,000 project is a milestone in a broader cooperative effort to prevent nuclear and radiological materials from falling into the hands of terrorists, the US Embassy in Tashkent said on November 23.

Management of the Radiation Safety Center (RSC) of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations attended the final walkthrough at RPZRO, which operates the national radioactive waste disposal site. During the visit to RPZRO, RSC management highlighted the major security improvements to the facility as an example of the continued cooperation between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan to prevent nuclear and radiological terrorism.



“Secure end-of-life management of radioactive sources is critical to securing them from theft. The significant security enhancements to this facility are an example of a country taking seriously its commitment to address safety and security throughout a source’s lifecycle. Cooperation between our countries to mitigate the threat of radiological terrorism has been strong, and we look forward to continuing this very valuable work,” said Anne Harrington, NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation.



Through its Office of Radiological Security (ORS), NNSA enhances global security by preventing high-activity radioactive materials from being used in acts of terrorism. ORS works with governments, industry, and medical facilities across the globe, providing world-class security technologies, expertise, training, source recovery, and alternative replacement strategies to users of radiological materials.