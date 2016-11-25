TASHKENT (TCA) — Representatives of Italian company Zanotti have held talks with businessmen involved in harvesting and storing fruit and vegetables in Uzbekistan’s Namangan, the Jahon information agency reports.

During the meeting, the local and Italian businessmen discussed the ways of enhancing the effectiveness of growing and storage of agricultural products.



The sides presented a new project on the establishment of a joint Uzbek-Italian trade and logistics center for storage and sale of agricultural products. They also discussed the use of refrigeration systems, equipment, and freezers of different sizes of Zanotti company, as well as selection, transportation and storage of products.



Today, Uzbekistan exports more than 180 kinds of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products to more than 80 countries. By the end of this year, it is planned to export over 1.27 million tons of fruit and vegetables worth $1.37 billion. By the end of 2020, the government intends to increase exports of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables more than 2.7-fold, including canned food, concentrates, and juices 2.5-fold.



Until the end of 2020, Uzbekistan plans to carry out 180 investment projects totaling $596 million aimed at increasing deep processing of fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products, and scaling up the production and export of food products.



Establishment of trade and logistics centers specializing in storage, processing and export of fruit and vegetables is among the country’s investment policy priorities.