ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl region plans to build a ski base and a recreation center. These are ready projects for investors, which will attract tourists to the region, the Director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Karlygash Aralbekova said at the International Investment Forum “TARAZ INVEST-2016” on November 25, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken reported.

"Four tourism projects are included in the Regional Map of Business Development: creation of the recreational tourist base ‘Kazakh Auli Koksai’ worth 935 million tenge, opening of the tourist recreational center ‘Apple Orchard’ worth 85 million tenge, as well as projects for the construction of roadside services in Zhualynsk and Merke districts of Zhambyl region worth 402 and 700 million tenge, respectively," she said.



Aralbekova said that the Zhambyl region was included in the state program "Revival of the historic centers of the Silk Route, preservation and successive development of cultural legacy of Turkic-speaking countries, the creation of tourism infrastructure". Five historical sites in the Zhambyl region are included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list.



“The Zhambyl region is among three regions of Kazakhstan to receive tourists from around the world during the Astana EXPO 2017,” she said, adding that four travel agencies of the Zhambyl region are participating in the preparation for EXPO-2017 and will be selling tickets to the exhibition.



As part of EXPO-2017 to be held in Kazakhstan from June to September 2017, it is planned to organize info-tours along the routes of Kazakhstan, including the Great Silk Road (Astana-Shymkent-Taraz), from 4 to 11 September.