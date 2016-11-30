ASTANA (TCA) — A new agribusiness development program for 2017-2021, providing for new mechanisms for the export of domestic agricultural products, was considered at the Kazakh Government meeting on November 29, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said that it is planned to establish an agribusiness export hub in order to support domestic agricultural producers by promoting their products in foreign markets.



This center will buy products from farmers and establish channels for their export to foreign markets, promote domestic brands abroad (including "KZ ORGANIC FOOD"), analyze foreign markets, and prepare roadmaps for prospective sales countries.



In addition, the center will find export niches, as well as trade financing and insurance for export contracts for local farmers.



Myrzakhmetov also said that standards for production and certification of organic products in accordance with international standards will be developed in Kazakhstan, and a certification laboratory for organic products will be established in the framework of promotion of Kazakhstan's brand of organic products.



In line with the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev priority for the near perspective will be given to accelerated development of the agricultural sector, for which the Government of Kazakhstan has developed the State Program for the Development of Agribusiness for 2017-2021. Over the next five years, the production and processing of agricultural products should be the main source of diversification and a driver of economic growth.