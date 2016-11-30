BISHKEK (TCA) — A meeting of the Kyrgyz-Indian Inter-governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation took place in Bishkek on November 28, the Kyrgyz Economy Ministry said.

The meeting discussed issues of bilateral relations, which will help Kyrgyzstan and India to boost cooperation in trade and investment, mining, textiles, agriculture, standardization, information technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, culture and tourism, education and science.



Kyrgyzstan is particularly interested in increasing bilateral trade and learning India’s experience in the development and promotion of export.



The parties agreed to cooperate in agriculture by creation of joint ventures for production and processing of fish in Kyrgyzstan, exporting Kyrgyz honey to India, and introduction in Kyrgyzstan of India’s latest agricultural bio technology and bio security methods.



Textiles is another important sphere of cooperation. The sides agreed to hold a first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Indian working group on textile cooperation in the first quarter of next year.



The Indian side proposed to organize exhibitions of Indian textiles in Kyrgyzstan, and cooperate in the exchange of expertise and technology, and information about production and export in the textile sector.



In the healthcare sphere, the Kyrgyz side expressed its gratitude to the government of India for the establishment of mutual relations in telemedicine in July 2015. The sides agreed to effectively use such relations for holding consultations, remote demonstration of complicated surgeries, and continuous medical education.