ASTANA (TCA) — On November 30 Astana hosted the conference “Kazakhstan: new investment opportunities”, organized by the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST. The conference included an investment forum with the participation of potential and existing foreign investors, a single exhibition of investment projects, and the awarding of foreign investors for their contribution to the economic development of Kazakhstan, the ministry reported.

Before the conference, Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek met with representatives of foreign business in order to tell foreign companies about the investment potential of Kazakhstan.



Welcoming the conference participants, Minister Kasymbek said that the conference was a unique opportunity for dialogue and direct contacts between political and business circles of different countries, and an effective way to promote the investment potential of Kazakhstan.



The conference gathered about 300 representatives of more than 100 local and foreign companies from various economic spheres, as well as heads of foreign diplomatic missions and foreign business associations.



The conference included the annual award ceremony for foreign investors who have contributed to the industrialization of Kazakhstan, expansion of investment and the development of high-tech industries. Awards from the Ministry of Investment and Development were presented to the following companies: the joint venture developing and operating the Karachaganak oil and gas field KPO, Italian manufacturer of pipes Tenaris, Japanese company for the extraction and processing of uranium Marubeni Corporation, German manufacturer of construction materials HeidelbergCement, South Korean company KOLON engaged in the development of environmentally friendly types of fuel, Russian fat producer EFKO, Chinese pharmaceutical company Kelun Kazpharm, Turkish confectionery company Pladis (known in Kazakhstan as ULKER). Awards were also handed to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for its investment activities for the development of Kazakhstan’s economy, and to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Investors Council for its contribution to strengthening the dialogue between the government and foreign investors.