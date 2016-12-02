ASHGABAT (TCA) — Heads and leading specialists of the ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and representatives of government organizations and largest companies of Germany participated in the Turkmen-German business forum on December 1 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan: the Golden Age online newspaper reported.

The event, which was held for the 6th time in Turkmenistan, aimed at giving a new dynamic impetus to constructive economic cooperation and determining key areas of further collaboration, taking into account Turkmenistan’s growing role in the global economy.



In his greetings to the participants of the business forum President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov said that “Turkmenistan considers Germany as one of its leading partners. In its turn, Germany expressed the interest in intensification of productive cooperation with our country. It was visually indicated by the Turkmen-German business forum held in August of this year in Berlin as well as active contacts established with the largest representatives of business structures of this country.”



The President mentioned that German companies were among the first to come to the promising Turkmen market and throughout many years they have worked efficiently in different spheres of the Turkmen economy.



Today, enterprises of the non-governmental sector of the economy of Turkmenistan, with German participation, are involved in the processing industry, construction, trade, services sphere, as well as in science and technology. German companies are making a considerable contribution to implementation of long-term projects in our country, the Turkmen leader said.