DUSHANBE (TCA) — The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan in cooperation with the American Chamber of Commerce, the Tajik State Committee on Investment and State Property, and State Committee on Women and the Family late in November organized the 2nd annual Women’s Business Forum and Entrepreneurship Expo in Dushanbe.

The Forum demonstrated the potential of women entrepreneurs in Tajikistan. Investing in women is a key way to alleviate poverty and promote stability within communities. Nearly 100 women entrepreneurs from all regions of Tajikistan, members of the government of Tajikistan, representatives of the diplomatic and international community, leaders of business associations from Central Asia as well as local and foreign investors participated in the event, the Embassy said.



At the Forum, the United States Ambassador to Tajikistan, Elisabeth Millard, discussed the Alliance for Artisans Enterprise, an initiative launched by U.S. Secretary Kerry and Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues at the Department of State, to support and connect artisans, of whom 90% are women, to local and international markets. The event, she said, is just the first step to making sure investors and governments recognize the potential of women artisans in Tajikistan and connect them to the organizations and markets in Central Asia to see them succeed.



Idigul Kosimzoda, the Chairwoman of the State Committee on Women and Family Affairs, delivered a keynote speech on the positive effects on society by empowering women economically. The keynote address was followed by two business panels. One featured presentations from six leading heads of women’s business associations in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The leaders of the women’s business associations discussed the challenges and opportunities for regional integration through women’s economic empowerment.



Finally, the Women’s Business Forum featured an expo aimed at promoting textile, handicraft, agro-produce, and technological products produced by women entrepreneurs, mostly from rural areas from all regions of Tajikistan.