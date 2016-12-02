DUSHANBE (TCA) — Expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Czech Republic was discussed at a meeting of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on December 1 in Prague, the press service of the Tajik president reports.

“The Czech Republic is a reliable partner of Tajikistan in the international arena, and your country is a connecting point for Tajikistan with Europe,” said President Rahmon.



The parties voiced confidence that the establishment of the Tajik–Czech Permanent Inter-sectoral Group on economic and industrial issues would play an important and timely role in bilateral cooperation, and highlighted that the great available resources and opportunities in the trade and economic relations between the two countries are not yet properly and efficiently used.



The Tajik side expressed interest in setting up joint ventures with Czech Republic, in particular, in the processing of minerals, precious stones and metals, agricultural products, enterprises for the production of foodstuffs, aluminum products, pharmaceutical enterprises, communications, as well as for construction of cold storages and greenhouses.



Tajikistan also invited the Czech side to participate in projects for construction of transmission lines, small and medium hydropower plants in Tajikistan.



Among the new ways and possibilities of Tajik-Czech cooperation were named the attraction of Czech technology for establishment of small and large industrial enterprises in the free economic zones in Tajikistan.



The parties also agreed to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, and develop cooperation in the fields of tourism, including medical tourism and mountaineering.