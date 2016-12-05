TASHKENT (TCA) — Rostselmash, the leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment in Russia, and Uzbekistan’s Chirchik Agricultural Machinery Plant have signed a memorandum of cooperation for organization of joint manufacturing of Rostselmash harvesters and other agricultural machinery in Uzbekistan, the Russian company said.

Rostselmash said that recently, the General Director of the Chirchik plant, Asadulla Saidullayev, visited the Rostselmash plant in Rostov-on-Don to discuss bilateral cooperation.



“At Rostselmash, we have determined a list of machinery that we need and that is suitable for Uzbekistan’s conditions,” said Saidullayev. “These are, first of all, tillage machines, equipment for chemical protection of fields, and forage machinery. We have also discussed the form of cooperation. We hope it will be a joint assembly facility with gradual increase of production localization level.”



According to Rostselmash, the parties plan to manufacture their first machinery in Uzbekistan before the next spring field works.



Rostselmash today is a group of companies comprising 13 enterprises that manufacture equipment under the ROSTSELMASH, VERSATILE and FARM KING brands. At the assembly sites located in Russia, the USA, Canada and EU, the full line of machines and equipment is manufactured for agricultural business from cultivation and seeding to harvesting and reprocessing. The product line of the company includes more than 150 models and modifications of 24 types of equipment, including grain and forage harvesters, tractors, sprayers, forage equipment and grain processing equipment.